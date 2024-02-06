All sections
BusinessJune 21, 2021

River Eagle merges with distributorships in Sikeston, Kennett to create 3 Eagles Distributing

After more than three decades operating as River Eagle Distributing, the Anheuser-Busch products distributor in Cape Girardeau is changing its name to 3 Eagles Distributing of Southeast Missouri. The name change, which goes into effect this week, follows the recently completed merger of River Eagle Distributing with two other beverage distribution companies in Southeast Missouri -- Bob Ralph Distributing in Sikeston and Bradley Distributing in Kennett...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Officers of 3 Eagles Distributing of Southeast Missouri are, from left, Greg Bradley, Doug Bradley, Jamie Ralph and Kevin Patterson. The Anheuser-Busch distributorship was formed through the merger of three beverage distribution companies in Southeast Missouri -- River Eagle Distributing in Cape Girardeau, Bob Ralph Distributing in Sikeston and Bradley Distributing in Kennett. The merger becomes effective this week.
Officers of 3 Eagles Distributing of Southeast Missouri are, from left, Greg Bradley, Doug Bradley, Jamie Ralph and Kevin Patterson. The Anheuser-Busch distributorship was formed through the merger of three beverage distribution companies in Southeast Missouri -- River Eagle Distributing in Cape Girardeau, Bob Ralph Distributing in Sikeston and Bradley Distributing in Kennett. The merger becomes effective this week.

After more than three decades operating as River Eagle Distributing, the Anheuser-Busch products distributor in Cape Girardeau is changing its name to 3 Eagles Distributing of Southeast Missouri.

Wysiwyg image

The name change, which goes into effect this week, follows the recently completed merger of River Eagle Distributing with two other beverage distribution companies in Southeast Missouri -- Bob Ralph Distributing in Sikeston and Bradley Distributing in Kennett.

"We've been working on this for going on two years now," said Kevin Patterson, president of 3 Eagles Distributing. "We had to get Anheuser-Busch's approval for the merger. They approved it because it's right for the market."

Jamie Ralph, formerly with Ralph Distributing, is the company's new vice president, while Greg and Doug Bradley from Bradley Distributing also serve as officers in 3 Eagles.

The company's new name, Patterson said, "is a nod to our fathers — Gene Patterson, Bo Ralph and Bob Bradley. We are all in business because of our fathers."

The combined distributorship has about 50 employees and will be headquartered in Cape Girardeau. The company's distribution region includes Bollinger, Cape, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot and Scott counties, as well as a portion of Stoddard County.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

