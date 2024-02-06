After more than three decades operating as River Eagle Distributing, the Anheuser-Busch products distributor in Cape Girardeau is changing its name to 3 Eagles Distributing of Southeast Missouri.

The name change, which goes into effect this week, follows the recently completed merger of River Eagle Distributing with two other beverage distribution companies in Southeast Missouri -- Bob Ralph Distributing in Sikeston and Bradley Distributing in Kennett.

"We've been working on this for going on two years now," said Kevin Patterson, president of 3 Eagles Distributing. "We had to get Anheuser-Busch's approval for the merger. They approved it because it's right for the market."