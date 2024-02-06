Ritter Real Estate adds Jackson location

Ritter Real Estate, headquartered at 139 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, has acquired a three-story property at 4012 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, a portion of which will be converted into offices for the real estate firm in the near future.

"We'll be doing some remodeling on the exterior and the first floor and will hopefully have an office open there in a couple of months," said Ritter Real Estate owner/broker Jared Ritter.

Ritter said the new location between Cape Girardeau and Jackson will give the company more of a presence in Jackson and provides an opportunity for growth.