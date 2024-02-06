All sections
BusinessJuly 6, 2021

Ritter Real Estate adds Jackson location

Ritter Real Estate, headquartered at 139 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, has acquired a three-story property at 4012 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, a portion of which will be converted into offices for the real estate firm in the near future.

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Ritter Real Estate has acquired this three-story home at 4012 E. Jackson Blvd. between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, which the real estate firm is remodeling to accommodate a Jackson satellite office.
Ritter Real Estate has acquired this three-story home at 4012 E. Jackson Blvd. between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, which the real estate firm is remodeling to accommodate a Jackson satellite office.

Ritter Real Estate, headquartered at 139 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, has acquired a three-story property at 4012 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, a portion of which will be converted into offices for the real estate firm in the near future.

"We'll be doing some remodeling on the exterior and the first floor and will hopefully have an office open there in a couple of months," said Ritter Real Estate owner/broker Jared Ritter.

Ritter said the new location between Cape Girardeau and Jackson will give the company more of a presence in Jackson and provides an opportunity for growth.

"The middle and top levels of the house are rental residences, but as we grow we will expand into those levels," he said.

More information is available at www.ritterrealestate.com.

