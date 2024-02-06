Ritter opens real estate office in Perryville

Ritter Real Estate opened its third real estate office Jan. 20 at 6 W. Sainte Marie St. in Perryville, Missouri.
The company also has offices on North Main Street in Cape Girardeau and East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson.
The brokerage, founded in 2014, has been led by Jared Ritter since 2018.
