All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessFebruary 26, 2024

Ritter acquires former Boulevard Apartments

Jared Ritter, broker and owner of Ritter Real Estate, bought his first property at 22 and always dreamed of doing larger remodels. His latest purchase Feb. 16 certainly fulfills that dream: a 70-unit apartment complex at 45 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau that more than doubles the number of apartments he owns...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cape Girardeau-based real-estate broker Jared Ritter had a personal goal of acquiring a 70-unit property when he entered the real estate business at 22. A decade later, he crossed that item off his checklist with the acquisition of an apartment complex on South West End Boulevard.
Cape Girardeau-based real-estate broker Jared Ritter had a personal goal of acquiring a 70-unit property when he entered the real estate business at 22. A decade later, he crossed that item off his checklist with the acquisition of an apartment complex on South West End Boulevard.Christopher Borro

Jared Ritter, broker and owner of Ritter Real Estate, bought his first property at 22 and always dreamed of doing larger remodels.

His latest purchase Feb. 16 certainly fulfills that dream: a 70-unit apartment complex at 45 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau that more than doubles the number of apartments he owns.

"The 70 number exactly has been a target of mine for six years now," Ritter said. "... To have that as my goal and hit that exact number is pretty surreal."

Ritter named the acquisition Sunny Hill Suites on the Boulevard, harkening back to the former Sunny Hill Restaurant that used to be on the spot as well as the building's former name Boulevard Apartments.

He plans to completely renovate the complex by adding new paint, fixing the elevator and repairing the parking lot.

"A project of this size ... there's definitely a lot more things to take into consideration, especially for such a large remodel," Ritter said. "We're immediately going to put over a million dollars into the property. When you have to go through that kind of analysis, you have to make sure the deal works as a business."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sunny Hill Suites on the Boulevard will feature 48 efficiency apartments, 21 one-bedroom apartments and a single three-bed, two-bath apartment converted from the building's office space.

Ritter said he would tackle a side of each floor at a time, renovating some six to eight apartments apiece and having those available to rent as he completes the building.

He said he would work with existing tenants as he remodels the property. Apartments would start at around $650 a month, he said, though because of their varying sizes some would cost more to rent.

Before this property, Ritter's largest acquisition was the Vasterling Suites building in downtown Cape Girardeau. That mixed-use building features 24 residential apartments.

"We've always believed we could take on a bigger project ... (and) we felt like this was the one," he said.

He said those wishing to rent units could contact Preferred Property Management at (573) 979-0693.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 9
Stock market today: Nvidia drags Wall Street from its record...
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy