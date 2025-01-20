All sections
BusinessJanuary 20, 2025

Rising oil costs lead to higher gas prices

Rising oil prices push gas costs higher, with the national average for regular gasoline now at $3.13 per gallon. Missouri remains among the 10 cheapest states for fuel, averaging $2.81 per gallon.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Because of demand for winter heating, oil prices have risen to some $80 a barrel, and this has caused prices at the pump to increase as well.

The national average for regular gasoline has jumped several cents to $3.13 per gallon, with the State of Missouri’s average up to $2.81 a gallon. Southeast Missouri’s prices are hovering around that average for the most part.

For diesel prices, the national average stands at $3.63 a gallon, while Missouri’s average is just $3.30 per gallon.

The cheapest prices in the state are in the southwest and northeast. The counties with the most expensive gas this week are in the northwest and along the Missouri River.

The Show-Me State is still one of the 10 cheapest for gasoline in the country.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.90;

Cape Girardeau: $2.82;

Perry: $2.78;

Scott: $2.89.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.67 to $2.99;

Jackson: $2.49 to $2.79;

Marble Hill: $2.56;

Perryville: $2.79 to $2.89;

Scott City: $2.69 to $2.89.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

