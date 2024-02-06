Rise of 'hobby farms' means more growers get maimed, killed

INDIANAPOLIS -- Phil Jacobs was just a teenager when his parents bought a scenic Kentucky farm with hayfields, forests, creeks, trails and a view of the Ohio River.

Decades later, he still spent time there, maintaining the property as a second job and using its campsite for family getaways.

The Lawrenceburg, Indiana, anesthesiologist was removing dying ash trees in June 2015 when his tractor overturned as he was pulling a tree up a hill. He died instantly, at age 62. The tractor, which dated to the early 1960s, had no rollover protections.

"The farm was a very important part of my husband's life," said Jacobs' widow, Joyce. "If he had any time off, we went to the farm."

The risk of serious injury or death always has been a part of farming. But the nation's growing embrace of small-scale production of local and organic crops is drawing more amateurs into the field, and inexperienced growers increasingly are getting maimed and even killed, often by old, unsafe machinery. Experts said some novices have little appreciation of the occupation's dangers.

Up to a quarter of Indiana's 115 farm fatalities over the past four years have been on small operations that include so-called hobby or lifestyle farms, which often are run by people who entered farming from other lines of work, according to research by Purdue University farm-safety expert Bill Field, who has tracked farm fatalities for nearly four decades.

Those deaths -- nearly 30 between 2013 and 2016 -- represent a disproportionately high percentage of Indiana's total farming deaths, given the state's widespread commercial farming operations, Field said.

Over the years, Field has served as an expert witness in more than 100 lawsuits that included the deaths of a surgeon, an FBI agent, a lawyer and several other professionals who traded white-collar careers for farming. Many were rookie farmers killed in accidents people raised on farms and mindful of farming dangers likely would have avoided.

That includes the death of a man who entered retirement with dreams of starting a Christmas tree farm in the Northeast.

He bought a new tractor and began clearing land, seemingly oblivious to the dangers posed by farm equipment. Two months into retirement, the man was killed when he was pulled into the tractor's power takeoff shaft -- a rapidly spinning device at the rear end of the tractor that sends power to attachments.

"He retired on Sept. 30 from a government job and was dead by Thanksgiving. I don't think he had a clue what he was doing with that equipment," said Field, who investigated the death as part of a lawsuit filed by the man's widow. He declined to disclose the man's name.

Chris Holman moved to Wisconsin from Oregon nearly a decade ago to pursue a Ph.D. in world languages. He ended up ditching academia for the farming life though neither he nor his then-girlfriend, Maria, had any agricultural experience.

The couple, now married with a young daughter, bought 41 acres and founded Nami Moon Farms, which specializes in pasture-raised hogs and chickens, as well as eggs, honey and vegetables.

They knew full well agriculture can be dangerous, so Holman repeatedly screened farm-safety videos. But he still nearly had a serious accident the first time he tilled a field.

As his tractor was rolling along, the tiller trailing behind it snagged on a boulder hidden in the soil. The tractor's front end immediately began rising off the ground and came a split-second away from flipping over onto the cab where he was seated.