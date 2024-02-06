All sections
BusinessJune 14, 2021

Riggin receives MSTA media competition recognition

River Radio's Faune Riggin, an on-air personality on radio stations KZIM and KSIM, recently received three awards from the Missouri State Teachers Association in recognition of several education-related programs she aired in 2020. The awards were part of MSTA's annual media awards competition, recognizing outstanding media coverage of education and educational issues...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Faune Riggin
Faune Riggin

River Radio's Faune Riggin, an on-air personality on radio stations KZIM and KSIM, recently received three awards from the Missouri State Teachers Association in recognition of several education-related programs she aired in 2020.

The awards were part of MSTA's annual media awards competition, recognizing outstanding media coverage of education and educational issues.

Riggin was recognized for a radio editorial she aired about a bond issue in Sikeston, an educational service announcement related to Sikeston graduation activities and a news feature about the Missouri school counselor of the year.

Story Tags
Business
