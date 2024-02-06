Riggin receives MSTA media competition recognition

River Radio's Faune Riggin, an on-air personality on radio stations KZIM and KSIM, recently received three awards from the Missouri State Teachers Association in recognition of several education-related programs she aired in 2020.
The awards were part of MSTA's annual media awards competition, recognizing outstanding media coverage of education and educational issues.
Riggin was recognized for a radio editorial she aired about a bond issue in Sikeston, an educational service announcement related to Sikeston graduation activities and a news feature about the Missouri school counselor of the year.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.