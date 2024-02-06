Rick Wieser recognized for 25 years at Ford and Sons

Rick Wieser is being recognized for reaching his silver anniversary of employment with Ford and Sons Funeral Home as a director.
Wieser, a Topeka, Kansas, native, is a 1976 alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University, where he quarterbacked the former Indians gridiron squad.
A member of SEMO Athletics Hall of Fame, Wieser is also a longtime high school football referee.
