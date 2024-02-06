Ribbon cuttings to be held in Cape Girardeau, Perryville

Different local chambers of commerce are hosting various ribbon cuttings this week.
The Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting one at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 to celebrate the Perry Park Center’s 25th anniversary.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday, May 17 to celebrate the grand opening of the Law Office of Amanda Smith at 3065 William St., Suite 202 in Cape Girardeau.
