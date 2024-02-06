All sections
BusinessMay 13, 2024

Ribbon cuttings to be held in Cape Girardeau, Perryville

Two local chambers of commerce are hosting ribbon cutting events, one for a grand opening and another for a significant anniversary.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Different local chambers of commerce are hosting various ribbon cuttings this week.

The Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting one at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 to celebrate the Perry Park Center’s 25th anniversary.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday, May 17 to celebrate the grand opening of the Law Office of Amanda Smith at 3065 William St., Suite 202 in Cape Girardeau.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

