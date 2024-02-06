Ribbon-cuttings planned

Several area businesses will be hosting ribbon-cuttings this week:
nEdge Realty will celebrate its 20th anniversary at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1 at its 125 E. Main St. location in Jackson.
nDiscovery Playhouse's renovated Eden Salon exhibit will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.
nRoost Home Design Marketplace at 39 N. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau will hold a grand opening at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.
