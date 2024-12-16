Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses

Two Cape Girardeau businesses are hosting ribbon-cuttings, both for different types of events.
• Advanced Pest Control is celebrating a merger with Rottier Pest Solutions at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 530 County Road 317.
• El Mezcal Mexican Grill, formerly called El Sol, will mark the name change and grand reopening with a ribbon-cutting at noon Friday, Dec. 20, at 1105 Broadway.
