All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 16, 2024

Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses

Cape Girardeau businesses host ribbon-cuttings: Advanced Pest Control merges with Rottier Pest Solutions, and El Mezcal Mexican Grill celebrates its name change and reopening.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
El Mezcal Mexican Grill, formerly called El Sol, is one of two businesses celebrating milestones with ribbon-cuttings this week. The restaurant still offers the same Mexican cuisine, just with a different name.
El Mezcal Mexican Grill, formerly called El Sol, is one of two businesses celebrating milestones with ribbon-cuttings this week. The restaurant still offers the same Mexican cuisine, just with a different name.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Two Cape Girardeau businesses are hosting ribbon-cuttings, both for different types of events.

• Advanced Pest Control is celebrating a merger with Rottier Pest Solutions at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 530 County Road 317.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• El Mezcal Mexican Grill, formerly called El Sol, will mark the name change and grand reopening with a ribbon-cutting at noon Friday, Dec. 20, at 1105 Broadway.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Networking events include business breakfast, holiday social

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
BusinessDec. 14
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy