Ribbon-cuttings celebrate two new businesses

Two relatively new businesses will hold ribbon-cuttings over the course of the week.

• The Make My Cap hat-designing business will celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at its 440 S. Mount Auburn Road location in Cape Girardeau.

• Riverhouse restaurant in Scott City will likewise honor its grand opening by hosting a ribbon-cutting. This is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 11500 Route N.