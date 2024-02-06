All sections
BusinessFebruary 28, 2022

Ribbon-cuttings, coffee, SEMO alumni on area chambers' agendas

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold two ribbon-cuttings this week: n 2 p.m. Wednesday at Alliance Water Resources, 20 E. Cape Rock Drive, in dedication of the T.K. Priester training room and in recognition of AWR's 30-year partnership with the City of Cape Girardeau. The chamber advises the site is not ADA accessible...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold two ribbon-cuttings this week:

  • 2 p.m. Wednesday at Alliance Water Resources, 20 E. Cape Rock Drive, in dedication of the T.K. Priester training room and in recognition of AWR's 30-year partnership with the City of Cape Girardeau. The chamber advises the site is not ADA accessible.
  • 9 a.m. Thursday at Adult & Teen Challenge of Mid-America, 303 M.A.T.C Lane, in opening the not-for-profit's new learning center.

First Friday Coffee will be held this week at Century Casino's Event Center with "Members on the Mic" as announced program. Regional Brain & Spine and SoutheastHEALTH are sponsors.

Doors open at 7 a.m. with program starting at 7:40 a.m. A continental breakfast will be available.

n

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce reminds Southeast Missouri State University alumni and friends about SEMO Night Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Wings Etc., 2003 E. Jackson Blvd. Southeast president Carlos Vargas is scheduled to appear. Heavy appetizers and a drink to be provided by the SEMO Alumni Association. The event is free.

RSVP to https://semo.edu/events/2022/03-march/01-alumni-night-in-jackson.html.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
