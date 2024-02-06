Ribbon-cuttings, coffee, SEMO alumni on area chambers' agendas

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold two ribbon-cuttings this week:
First Friday Coffee will be held this week at Century Casino's Event Center with "Members on the Mic" as announced program. Regional Brain & Spine and SoutheastHEALTH are sponsors.
Doors open at 7 a.m. with program starting at 7:40 a.m. A continental breakfast will be available.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce reminds Southeast Missouri State University alumni and friends about SEMO Night Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Wings Etc., 2003 E. Jackson Blvd. Southeast president Carlos Vargas is scheduled to appear. Heavy appetizers and a drink to be provided by the SEMO Alumni Association. The event is free.
RSVP to https://semo.edu/events/2022/03-march/01-alumni-night-in-jackson.html.
