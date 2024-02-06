Ribbon-cuttings, coffee, SEMO alumni on area chambers' agendas

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold two ribbon-cuttings this week:

2 p.m. Wednesday at Alliance Water Resources , 20 E. Cape Rock Drive, in dedication of the T.K. Priester training room and in recognition of AWR's 30-year partnership with the City of Cape Girardeau. The chamber advises the site is not ADA accessible.

9 a.m. Thursday at Adult & Teen Challenge of Mid-America , 303 M.A.T.C Lane, in opening the not-for-profit's new learning center.

First Friday Coffee will be held this week at Century Casino's Event Center with "Members on the Mic" as announced program. Regional Brain & Spine and SoutheastHEALTH are sponsors.

Doors open at 7 a.m. with program starting at 7:40 a.m. A continental breakfast will be available.