All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessAugust 15, 2022
Ribbon-cutting to be held for SEMO solar initiative
A ribbon-cutting for the Neighborhood Solar Project (NSP), a joint clean-energy initiative of Ameren Missouri and Southeast Missouri State University, will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 25 at Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Ameren's Russell Berger announced previously once solar panels are connected to the utility's grid, the highly visible canopy will provide enough energy to power 130 homes annually...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Solar canopies under construction in the parking lot of Southeast Missouri State University's Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. The clean energy produced by the solar panels is expected to power 130 homes every year.
Solar canopies under construction in the parking lot of Southeast Missouri State University's Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. The clean energy produced by the solar panels is expected to power 130 homes every year.Southeast Missourian file

A ribbon-cutting for the Neighborhood Solar Project (NSP), a joint clean-energy initiative of Ameren Missouri and Southeast Missouri State University, will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 25 at Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

Ameren's Russell Berger announced previously once solar panels are connected to the utility's grid, the highly visible canopy will provide enough energy to power 130 homes annually.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

NSP, officials say, is the largest neighborhood solar enterprise in the state.

Launched in November, the project created approximately 60 construction jobs, they added.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts ...
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new r...
BusinessSep. 27
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about mo...
BusinessSep. 27
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home pric...
Related
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realtors and mortgage bankers
BusinessSep. 27
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realtors and mortgage bankers
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 27
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Sponsored: Maximize your savings and enjoy community-focused banking with Montgomery Bank
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Maximize your savings and enjoy community-focused banking with Montgomery Bank
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks to another record as stocks worldwide rally
BusinessSep. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks to another record as stocks worldwide rally
Mississippi County business marks 50 years with massive patriotic mural
BusinessSep. 26
Mississippi County business marks 50 years with massive patriotic mural
Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at home as inflation trend inverts
BusinessSep. 26
Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at home as inflation trend inverts
Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from its record highs
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from its record highs
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepreneur rankings
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepreneur rankings
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy