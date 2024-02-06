Ribbon-cutting to be held for SEMO solar initiative

A ribbon-cutting for the Neighborhood Solar Project (NSP), a joint clean-energy initiative of Ameren Missouri and Southeast Missouri State University, will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 25 at Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

Ameren's Russell Berger announced previously once solar panels are connected to the utility's grid, the highly visible canopy will provide enough energy to power 130 homes annually.