All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 27, 2021

Ribbon cutting set for new Humane Society shelter in Cape Girardeau

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO) plans to hold a ribbon cutting for its new $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot adoption and humane education center Jan. 13 at 9:30 a.m. The shelter, nearly five times the size of its former shelter, which will continue to be used as an intake center for new animals, is located at 180 Weston Street with Penzel Construction of Jackson as general contractor...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
This chihuahua was one of 15 dogs of the breed rescued Nov. 5 by the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
This chihuahua was one of 15 dogs of the breed rescued Nov. 5 by the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Submitted

Ribbon cutting set for new Humane Society shelter

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO) plans to hold a ribbon cutting for its new $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot adoption and humane education center Jan. 13 at 9:30 a.m.

The shelter, nearly five times the size of its former shelter, which will continue to be used as an intake center for new animals, is located at 180 Weston Street with Penzel Construction of Jackson as general contractor.

HSSEMO continues to fundraise, hoping to raise another $1.6 million toward the building's construction.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A $250,000 one-for-one match offer expires Jan. 31.

A consortium of five local banks, led by First Missouri State Bank, provided the financing.

Other financial institutions involved are the Bank of Missouri, First State Community Bank, Montgomery Bank and First Midwest Bank.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 27
Stock market today: Losses for Big Tech pull US indexes lowe...
BusinessNov. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff ...
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and enterta...
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy