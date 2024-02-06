Ribbon cutting set for new Humane Society shelter in Cape Girardeau

Ribbon cutting set for new Humane Society shelter

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO) plans to hold a ribbon cutting for its new $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot adoption and humane education center Jan. 13 at 9:30 a.m.

The shelter, nearly five times the size of its former shelter, which will continue to be used as an intake center for new animals, is located at 180 Weston Street with Penzel Construction of Jackson as general contractor.

HSSEMO continues to fundraise, hoping to raise another $1.6 million toward the building's construction.