Adult Teen Challenge of Mid-America, 303 M.A.T.C. Lane in Cape Girardeau County, will hold a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Feb. 24 in conjunction with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce to mark the opening of its new academic building.
The previous structure was destroyed by fire Oct. 4, 2020. Just a few feet away from the learning center were dormitories housing 125 men. No one was injured in the overnight blaze.
