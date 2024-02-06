The program will feature representatives of the Missouri Department of Transportation, who will provide an update on the diverging diamond interchange at the junction of U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. They will also talk about MoDOT's plans for the additional revenue generated by the recent passage of Senate Bill 262, which will increase the state's fuel tax.

Those wishing to attend are asked to register through the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.

