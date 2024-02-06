A ribbon-cutting hosted by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to commemorate the opening of the new Saint Francis Clinic at 2130 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's August First Friday Coffee is scheduled for Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Doors will open at 7 a.m., with a program starting at about 7:40 a.m.
The program will feature representatives of the Missouri Department of Transportation, who will provide an update on the diverging diamond interchange at the junction of U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. They will also talk about MoDOT's plans for the additional revenue generated by the recent passage of Senate Bill 262, which will increase the state's fuel tax.
Those wishing to attend are asked to register through the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.
