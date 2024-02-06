All sections
BusinessAugust 30, 2021

Ribbon-cutting, coffee on tap this week

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Tuesday for Mid America Rehab's 24-hour fitness center at 2927 E. Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. n The Jackson chamber, in conjunction with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO) will host the monthly Uptown Coffee gathering from 8 until 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 S. High St. in Jackson...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Tuesday for Mid America Rehab's 24-hour fitness center at 2927 E. Jackson Boulevard in Jackson.

n

The Jackson chamber, in conjunction with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO) will host the monthly Uptown Coffee gathering from 8 until 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 S. High St. in Jackson.

The Uptown Coffee gatherings take place on the first Wednesday of the month at the history center.

n

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly First Friday Coffee will be held on the second Friday of September, Sept. 10, to avoid conflict with the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
