Ribbon-cutting, chamber coffee, hiring workshop and WIN lunch

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Board & Brush, 20 N. Main St., Suite 101, in observance of the creative studio's new ownership.

The Scott City Chamber of Commerce will host its May Morning Coffee from 7 until 7:50 a.m. Thursday at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City. A light breakfast will be provided.

The event is open to Scott City chamber members and their guests. The chamber asks that members RSVP either through the chamber's Facebook page or by emailing ScottCityMOChamber@gmail.com.

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's May Business Breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Jackson Civic Center. Members are asked to RSVP in advance through the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.

The Cape Girardeau chamber will host a ribbon-cutting at the 11 a.m. Friday opening of Threadz at its new location, 1704 Broadway, Suite 104. The store recently relocated from North Main Street to the new West Broadway Plaza at the corner of Broadway and Perry Avenue.