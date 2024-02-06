All sections
BusinessMay 17, 2021

Ribbon-cutting, chamber coffee, hiring workshop and WIN lunch

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Board & Brush, 20 N. Main St., Suite 101, in observance of the creative studio's new ownership.

n

The Scott City Chamber of Commerce will host its May Morning Coffee from 7 until 7:50 a.m. Thursday at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City. A light breakfast will be provided.

The event is open to Scott City chamber members and their guests. The chamber asks that members RSVP either through the chamber's Facebook page or by emailing ScottCityMOChamber@gmail.com.

n

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's May Business Breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Jackson Civic Center. Members are asked to RSVP in advance through the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.

n

The Cape Girardeau chamber will host a ribbon-cutting at the 11 a.m. Friday opening of Threadz at its new location, 1704 Broadway, Suite 104. The store recently relocated from North Main Street to the new West Broadway Plaza at the corner of Broadway and Perry Avenue.

n

The Jackson chamber will host an employee recruitment workshop from 9 a.m. June 3 at the Jackson Civic Center. The one-hour program will look at best practices in today's hiring environment.

Reservations are required for the workshop and may be made through the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.

n

Whitney Quick, regional director at the Better Business Bureau's Cape Girardeau office, will discuss scams targeting women and how to avoid them at a WIN (Women's Impact Network) lunch next month sponsored by the Jackson chamber.

The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. June 10 at the Jackson Civic Center, with sponsor and vendor tables opening at 11 a.m.

Lunch tickets are $20 and are payable in advance through the event section of the Jackson chamber website, www.jacksonmochamber.org. The reservation deadline is June 1.

