BusinessNovember 6, 2023

Ribbon-cutting

A new Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches location held a ribbon-cutting at 3465 William St. this past week. This is the company's second location in Cape Girardeau, joining one at 1800 Broadway.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
A second Jimmy John's restaurant recently opned in Cape Girardeau.
A second Jimmy John's restaurant recently opned in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

A new Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches location held a ribbon-cutting at 3465 William St. this past week. This is the company's second location in Cape Girardeau, joining one at 1800 Broadway.

Business

