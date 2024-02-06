Rhodes to build new Cape Girardeau store

PAJCO Holdings will soon begin building its 31st Rhodes convenience store and its eighth in Cape Girardeau.
Demolition of a building at 2146 William St. near Town Plaza Shopping Center was completed last week which will be the site of the new 5,000-square-foot outlet.
"Construction will begin this fall, and it will be similar to the store we constructed at West End Boulevard and Independence Street last year," said PAJCO Holdings partner Jeff Maurer.
The site has seen many businesses come and go since a Ponderosa Steakhouse was first opened at the location in 1973.
The parcel has also been host to Room Mates Sleep Center, My Marie Restaurant, Kowloon Chinese Buffet, Imperial Chinese Restaurant and Hibachi Super Buffet.
A building next door at 2148 William, which formerly housed Smokehouse 61 and Quizno's Subs, is also slated to be razed.
Maurer said a two-tenant development is to be built there once demolition is completed.
