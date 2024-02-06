Rhodes to build new Cape Girardeau store

PAJCO Holdings will soon begin building its 31st Rhodes convenience store and its eighth in Cape Girardeau.

Demolition of a building at 2146 William St. near Town Plaza Shopping Center was completed last week which will be the site of the new 5,000-square-foot outlet.

"Construction will begin this fall, and it will be similar to the store we constructed at West End Boulevard and Independence Street last year," said PAJCO Holdings partner Jeff Maurer.