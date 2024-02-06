All sections
BusinessMay 1, 2023

Rhodes helps with vets’ transportation expenses

Rhodes Convenience Stores is providing $2,500 in support for military veterans who need assistance with transportation expenses related to health care visits. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Rhodes Convenience Stores has made a $2,500 gift to assist veterans with transportation expenses related to health care via Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center. From left, Ryan Strack, VA; Caleb Huggins, Marine veteran and Rhodes maintenance technician; Sarah Shelton, Rhodes’ director of operations; Matt Boxdorfer, Rhodes’ Cape Girardeau district manager; and Libby Johnson, VA.
Rhodes Convenience Stores has made a $2,500 gift to assist veterans with transportation expenses related to health care via Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center. From left, Ryan Strack, VA; Caleb Huggins, Marine veteran and Rhodes maintenance technician; Sarah Shelton, Rhodes' director of operations; Matt Boxdorfer, Rhodes' Cape Girardeau district manager; and Libby Johnson, VA.

Rhodes Convenience Stores is providing $2,500 in support for military veterans who need assistance with transportation expenses related to health care visits.

The Cape Girardeau company’s help comes via Rhodes-provided cash, gift cards and meal vouchers in partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center.

Approximately 5,000 veterans are enrolled with VA in Cape Girardeau, with 600 of them qualifying for financial help with transportation.

Rhodes, in a statement, said it will provide annual increases in future years to cover additional qualifying veterans and to adjust for inflation.

The company was founded by late U.S. Army veteran Gene Rhodes of Cape Girardeau, who died in 2014.

Story Tags
Business
