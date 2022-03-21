Rhodes 101 in Cape Girardeau schedules hiring events

Rhodes 101 will hold hiring events from 9 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1620 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
The company advises those interested to visit Rhodes 101 Stops's Facebook page to apply online before coming to the in-person hiring events.
There are 29 stores in the Rhodes convenience store chain in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.
