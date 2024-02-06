Retirement party scheduled for Thompson

John N. Thompson will be honored with an open house at First Midwest Bank, 2319 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.
The open house will celebrate Thompson's retirement and his four-decade banking career, the latter half of which he spent with First Midwest Bank. It is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13.
The public is invited to attend.
Thompson has served as the bank's community bank president and will retire at the end of December.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.