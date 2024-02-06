All sections
December 11, 2023
Retirement party scheduled for Thompson
John N. Thompson will be honored with an open house at First Midwest Bank, 2319 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. The open house will celebrate Thompson's retirement and his four-decade banking career, the latter half of which he spent with First Midwest Bank. It is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
John N. Thompson
John N. Thompson

John N. Thompson will be honored with an open house at First Midwest Bank, 2319 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.

The open house will celebrate Thompson's retirement and his four-decade banking career, the latter half of which he spent with First Midwest Bank. It is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The public is invited to attend.

Thompson has served as the bank's community bank president and will retire at the end of December.

Thompson has served as the bank's community bank president and will retire at the end of December.

