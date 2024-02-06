All sections
BusinessOctober 17, 2022

Retailers and Thanksgiving

Big name stores, including those with a presence in the Cape Girardeau market, have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Among the planned holiday closings, according to various national reports: Aldi, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Home Depot, JC Penney, Kohl's, Petco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Black Friday shoppers make their way through Target in search of bargains just after midnight Nov. 25, 2011, in Cape Girardeau.
Black Friday shoppers make their way through Target in search of bargains just after midnight Nov. 25, 2011, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Big name stores, including those with a presence in the Cape Girardeau market, have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

Among the planned holiday closings, according to various national reports: Aldi, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Home Depot, JC Penney, Kohl's, Petco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.

At presstime, stores expected to be open for Thanksgiving with limited hours include Dollar General, Family Dollar, Five Below and Old Navy.

According to CBS News, many retailers started Thanksgiving closings in 2020 in order to give essential workers a break during the pandemic and to manage crowds.

"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," said Target CEO Brian Connell.

