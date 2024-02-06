Retailers and Thanksgiving

Big name stores, including those with a presence in the Cape Girardeau market, have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

Among the planned holiday closings, according to various national reports: Aldi, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Home Depot, JC Penney, Kohl's, Petco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.

At presstime, stores expected to be open for Thanksgiving with limited hours include Dollar General, Family Dollar, Five Below and Old Navy.