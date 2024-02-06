Retail funk: Stores face biggest challenges since recession

NEW YORK -- It's starting to look a lot like the recession redux for retailers.

More than twice as many stores have closed this year as at the same point last year. Bankruptcies are far outpacing last year's rate. Retailers slashed jobs at the sharpest pace in seven years this spring. Retailers collectively could report the biggest drop in first-quarter profits since 2009.

This time, the culprit's not the economy but shoppers, whose habits have changed profoundly and permanently as they shop online more and look for deals. Recent results from department stores such as Macy's, Kohl's and J.C. Penney illustrated the latest damage by the spending shift and the dominance of Amazon.

"The first-quarter reports will show how difficult the mountain retailers will have to climb," said Ken Perkins, president of research firm Retail Metrics LLC. "Things are far better from an economic perspective than before when the sky was falling."

But he said people increasingly are spending on experiences and shopping on phones and tablets, "and stores are facing pressure from off-price stores and Amazon.com."

Perkins estimates the 114 retailers he tracks will see an average drop of more than 5 percent in first-quarter earnings, marking the second straight quarter of declines and third in the last six quarters. But he thinks there's a chance they could surpass a 7.1 percent drop in the fourth quarter of 2013 that would make it the worst quarter since 2009.

Moreover, 22 percent are expected to post losses, the highest percentage since the second quarter of 2009.

And he forecasts nearly half of the retailers will see total sales revenue fall, nearing the level of the last downturn.

The bad news for retail has been relentless of late: The Limited closed all its remaining 250 stores. Payless ShoeSource is shuttering nearly 400 stores as part of its bankruptcy reorganization.

Other chains that have shuttered all their stores or retrenched include Abercrombie & Fitch, BCBG and Wet Seal. Mall anchors such as Macy's and J.C. Penney are closing locations.

And Sears Holdings Corp. has said there's "substantial doubt" about its future, though it has insisted its actions to turn around its business should help reduce that risk.

Perkins said the rash of store closings and job cuts will be a minor burden on the economy. The vast majority of retail workers are paid less than the hourly average earnings per hour of $25, so the effect is far less than losing higher-paying manufacturing jobs, he said.

But Frank Badillo, director of research at MacroSavvy, said he believes the effect will be wider.

"The economic effects tend to reinforce the widening income equality and redistribution that favor 'haves' over 'have nots,' professional class over the working class and urban over rural," Badillo said.

Shoppers such as Martha Shaughnessy, 38, are changing the landscape. The San Francisco resident said she does about three-quarters of her buying -- from household goods to clothing -- online or from her phone. She said even four years ago, it was less than half. She said she likes Instacart for groceries, places such as Zulily for clothing for her two toddlers and Everlane.com for clothes for herself.

"There are certain things like mobile payments that have made it easier to shop online than in person," she said. "It's rare I go to the mall. It's more of an occasion than a habit." She also said she's discovered new brands online.