Cape West Square, a planned retail center being built at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, has an anticipated completion date in March, according to Mayson Capital Partners.
Mayson's director of real estate, Lindsey Curtis, said the development is being built out for a maximum of eight tenants, "but the number of lessees will depend on how much space each tenant needs."
Overall, Cape West Square will have more than 10,000-square-feet of retail space.
A marketing flyer indicates a drive-through option is available with pricing starting at $16 per square foot.
