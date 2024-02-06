All sections
BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
Retail development in Jackson encouraging, sales tax receipts markedly up
The nation's second president, John Adams — in what may be an apocryphal quote — is alleged to have once said, "Facts are stubborn things. Whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence."
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
City of Jackson's population grew more than 12.5% from 2010 to 2021, from 13,718 residents to 15,481. The city's remittances from its 2.5% sales tax have shown a 27.6% increase from 2019.
City of Jackson's population grew more than 12.5% from 2010 to 2021, from 13,718 residents to 15,481. The city's remittances from its 2.5% sales tax have shown a 27.6% increase from 2019.Southeast Missourian file

The nation's second president, John Adams — in what may be an apocryphal quote — is alleged to have once said, "Facts are stubborn things. Whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence."

However the numbers may be read in Jackson, the fast-growing county seat community in Cape Girardeau County, it seems clear the trends are unmistakably positive for retail development given the city's increasing sales-tax revenue.

According to City Clerk/Treasurer Liza Walker, Jackson's sales tax rate of 2.5% generated $6,861,387 in 2022, a 27.6% increase over 2019's $5,375,481.

Brian Gerau, executive director of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, in an annual progress report on retail development given to city aldermen Tuesday, Sept. 5, said 26 businesses have opened in Jackson in 2023.

Included in the following list provided by Gerau are fixed-site bricks-and-mortar establishments and food trucks.

  • Big Boiz Crawfish Boiled;
  • Country Financial Michael Hines Agency;
  • Dimples Ice Cream;
  • Innovative Products Rainbow Vacuum Sales & Service;
  • Inspire Craft Mall;
  • Good Day Farm Marijuana Dispensary;
  • Joseph Moore Book Sales;
  • Joyce's Beauty & Blading;
  • KW QUE Food;
  • Links by Leigh Permanent Jewelry;
  • Little Things Boutique;
  • Living Water Christian Counseling Services;
  • Marsala Pringle Artist;
  • Mrs. J's Food Shack;
  • Oehl Farms Beef Sales;
  • Miller Honey;
  • Paw Talk Dog Training Academy;
  • Solar Lounge & Boutique Tanning Services;
  • Ice Box Shaved Ice Sales;
  • Sugar Chic;
  • Heavenly Pools;
  • Circle Fiber;
  • Daniel's Roofing;
  • Juniper Creek;
  • Redefined Health;
  • Wes Langston Photography.
Drilling down

"Our three points of focus and emphasis are Jackson Boulevard, uptown Jackson and East Main Street. A big part of our work is making retail connections, and we've made a concerted effort to work with Southeast Missouri REALTORS, Uptown Jackson Revitalization, the state Department of Economic Development, and with MoDOT, the state Department of Transportation," said Gerau, chamber leader since November 2008.

"Exits 102 and 99 are gems, and we're working hard to develop those. At exit 102, we're trying to push for a truck stop right off the highway. That's a prime location," he added, noting a developer town hall meeting will likely be held sometime this fall.

Transition

Shelly Kaiser has resigned as retail and membership director of both Jackson chamber and the City of Jackson, which jointly fund the position on a 50/50 basis.

Kaiser took the city/chamber role in January following a career in banking.

Her resignation was effective Sept. 1.

Mayor Dwain Hahs told the Southeast Missourian the hope is to have the position filled before the end of the year.

