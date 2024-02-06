The nation's second president, John Adams — in what may be an apocryphal quote — is alleged to have once said, "Facts are stubborn things. Whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence."
However the numbers may be read in Jackson, the fast-growing county seat community in Cape Girardeau County, it seems clear the trends are unmistakably positive for retail development given the city's increasing sales-tax revenue.
According to City Clerk/Treasurer Liza Walker, Jackson's sales tax rate of 2.5% generated $6,861,387 in 2022, a 27.6% increase over 2019's $5,375,481.
Brian Gerau, executive director of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, in an annual progress report on retail development given to city aldermen Tuesday, Sept. 5, said 26 businesses have opened in Jackson in 2023.
Included in the following list provided by Gerau are fixed-site bricks-and-mortar establishments and food trucks.
"Our three points of focus and emphasis are Jackson Boulevard, uptown Jackson and East Main Street. A big part of our work is making retail connections, and we've made a concerted effort to work with Southeast Missouri REALTORS, Uptown Jackson Revitalization, the state Department of Economic Development, and with MoDOT, the state Department of Transportation," said Gerau, chamber leader since November 2008.
"Exits 102 and 99 are gems, and we're working hard to develop those. At exit 102, we're trying to push for a truck stop right off the highway. That's a prime location," he added, noting a developer town hall meeting will likely be held sometime this fall.
Shelly Kaiser has resigned as retail and membership director of both Jackson chamber and the City of Jackson, which jointly fund the position on a 50/50 basis.
Kaiser took the city/chamber role in January following a career in banking.
Her resignation was effective Sept. 1.
Mayor Dwain Hahs told the Southeast Missourian the hope is to have the position filled before the end of the year.
