The nation's second president, John Adams — in what may be an apocryphal quote — is alleged to have once said, "Facts are stubborn things. Whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence."

However the numbers may be read in Jackson, the fast-growing county seat community in Cape Girardeau County, it seems clear the trends are unmistakably positive for retail development given the city's increasing sales-tax revenue.

According to City Clerk/Treasurer Liza Walker, Jackson's sales tax rate of 2.5% generated $6,861,387 in 2022, a 27.6% increase over 2019's $5,375,481.

Brian Gerau, executive director of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, in an annual progress report on retail development given to city aldermen Tuesday, Sept. 5, said 26 businesses have opened in Jackson in 2023.

Included in the following list provided by Gerau are fixed-site bricks-and-mortar establishments and food trucks.