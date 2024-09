James Anthony Page of Paducah, Kentucky, new owner of Qdoba Mexican Eats , 3019 William St., Suite 101, effective today.

Willa Maxine Welter of Benton, Missouri, for Hair Loft & Spa , 245 S. Broadview St.

Barbara Sue Lamb of Cape Girardeau for Barb's Magic Oven LLC , 210 Frederick St.

Richard Alan Blediger of Cape Girardeau for Pilot House , operating a second location at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, selling barbecue and hamburgers, effective mid-May.

Cody Lee Kelley of Cape Girardeau for A La Carte Catering , a home-based business on West Rodney Drive, since March 1.

