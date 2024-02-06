All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 4, 2023

Restaurants among business license applications

Two restaurants are among the new business license applications received by the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department recently. n On Nov. 21, Jose Dimas Rivera Reyes of Cape Girardeau applied for Reyes Restaurant. This establishment would be located at 1448 N. Kingshighway...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
An Arizona resident has submitted a business license application to the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department to operate the Golden Corral buffet in the city.
An Arizona resident has submitted a business license application to the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department to operate the Golden Corral buffet in the city.Southeast Missourian file photo

Two restaurants are among the new business license applications received by the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department recently.

  • On Nov. 21, Jose Dimas Rivera Reyes of Cape Girardeau applied for Reyes Restaurant. This establishment would be located at 1448 N. Kingshighway.

It would sell food for dining in and taking out, and would be Reyes' first time operating a business in Cape Girardeau or otherwise.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Also on Nov. 21, Rey Vasquez of Prescott Valley, Arizona, applied to take over the Golden Corral location at 130 Vantage Drive. According to the application, this would be Vasquez's first time operating a business.
  • St. Louis resident Jeremy Ford applied Nov. 22 to open Whitehouse Motors LLC at 2130 Merriwether St.. It would start operations Friday, Dec. 1.

The business would provide limousine services and sell fewer than six cars per year. It would be Ford's first time owning any business.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 24
Wall Street rallies ahead of Christmas
BusinessDec. 23
Wall Street rises at the start of a holiday-shortened week
BusinessDec. 23
Professional development: Business leaders on impact of lead...
BusinessDec. 23
Endless Summer Tan plans for future under new ownership

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care
BusinessDec. 23
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
BusinessDec. 23
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
BusinessDec. 23
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy