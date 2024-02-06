Restaurants among business license applications

Two restaurants are among the new business license applications received by the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department recently.

On Nov. 21, Jose Dimas Rivera Reyes of Cape Girardeau applied for Reyes Restaurant . This establishment would be located at 1448 N. Kingshighway.

It would sell food for dining in and taking out, and would be Reyes' first time operating a business in Cape Girardeau or otherwise.