One of Cape Girardeau's more unusual dining venues will open soon atop one of the city's most historic buildings.
Top of the Marq on the seventh floor of the historic Marquette Tower will offer panoramic views of downtown Cape Girardeau along with a cocktail bar and a "social" menu designed to appeal to a variety of tastes.
"We want to have good atmosphere, good food and good service," said Top of the Marq managing partner Keller Ford as he gave the Southeast Missourian a "sneak peek" of the rooftop restaurant last week. "The atmosphere we'll have. After that, it's up to us to deliver good food and service, and I think we'll be able to accomplish that."
Ford, who also manages Primo Vino! and Cask in the Regent's Parc building on North Kingshighway as well as Barista's on the Marquette Tower ground floor, said he expects Top of the Marq to open around early-to-mid July.
"Definitely by midsummer," he said.
Top of the Marq's menu will range from "snack type" items to "good portions of vegetarian options, some meats and seafoods and desserts," Ford said. "We're going to have all the bases covered."
In addition to the food on the menu, Ford said Top of the Marq will also feature 10 to 12 signature cocktails, draft beers and "a great wine list."
"We're close now and have begun interviewing for staff," he said. Two of his first hires were John Brown as general manager and Matt Wessel who will be the restaurant's executive chef. Ford, Brown and Wessel are all originally from the Jackson area and have been friends for many years.
Brown and Wessel have been in the restaurant and hospitality industry for about 25 years in the St. Louis area. Brown had previously been the general manager for Dierdorf & Hart's locations at Westport Plaza and downtown St. Louis and was also a multiunit manager for Bandana's Bar-B-Q restaurants and catering services. Wessel was the catering manager at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark and also served as the executive chef at that hotel's Three Sixty Rooftop Bar.
"Top of the Marq is a careful blend of the building's historical past and striking architecture with a modern dining experience that is sophisticated but not stuffy," Brown said.
"Atmosphere at Top of the Marq is very important to us," Wessel added. "The guest takes in the atmosphere before any drink or food. We've designed a unique, classic feel that will be inviting to everyone."
Guests will reach Top of the Marq via one of the Marquette's two lobby elevators (only one has access to the seventh floor). When the elevator door opens, guests will immediately see the restaurant's immense cocktail bar and panoramic windows overlooking downtown Cape Girardeau, the Mississippi River and Illinois beyond.
"We think the bar is going to be a focal point," Ford said as he walked through the areas that will soon be populated with tables, chairs and upholstered benches along the restaurant's walls decorated in shades of red, gray and black.
"The feel of the place is elegant, yet casual," he said. "Regardless of how beautiful the space is, I want people to feel like they can come in jeans and a T-shirt and can afford to eat here."
Among the restaurant's distinct features will be an enclosed nook on the southeast corner of the restaurant in one of the two Spanish-style towers on either side of the building's front facade.
"This is one of the coolest rooms in the whole space," Ford said. The area will seat a half dozen or so guests and has views to south, east and west. Meanwhile, on the southwest corner of the restaurant, is a another tower connecting the restaurant's south and west patio areas.
There also will be a private dining area inside the restaurant that can accommodate up to a dozen people for business lunches, meetings and other gatherings.
"All told, we'll have seating for 140 people inside and another 30 outside on the patio," according to Ford.
Top of the Marq will open at 4 p.m. daily and will close at 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday with the kitchen closing at 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
"We haven't completely determined our Sunday hours yet, but we will probably close the whole restaurant at 11," Ford said. "We hope to capture a lot of late night dining."
