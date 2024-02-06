One of Cape Girardeau's more unusual dining venues will open soon atop one of the city's most historic buildings.

Top of the Marq on the seventh floor of the historic Marquette Tower will offer panoramic views of downtown Cape Girardeau along with a cocktail bar and a "social" menu designed to appeal to a variety of tastes.

"We want to have good atmosphere, good food and good service," said Top of the Marq managing partner Keller Ford as he gave the Southeast Missourian a "sneak peek" of the rooftop restaurant last week. "The atmosphere we'll have. After that, it's up to us to deliver good food and service, and I think we'll be able to accomplish that."

Ford, who also manages Primo Vino! and Cask in the Regent's Parc building on North Kingshighway as well as Barista's on the Marquette Tower ground floor, said he expects Top of the Marq to open around early-to-mid July.

"Definitely by midsummer," he said.

Top of the Marq menu items. Submitted

Top of the Marq's menu will range from "snack type" items to "good portions of vegetarian options, some meats and seafoods and desserts," Ford said. "We're going to have all the bases covered."

In addition to the food on the menu, Ford said Top of the Marq will also feature 10 to 12 signature cocktails, draft beers and "a great wine list."

"We're close now and have begun interviewing for staff," he said. Two of his first hires were John Brown as general manager and Matt Wessel who will be the restaurant's executive chef. Ford, Brown and Wessel are all originally from the Jackson area and have been friends for many years.

Top of the Marq Brazilliam beef skewers. Submitted

Brown and Wessel have been in the restaurant and hospitality industry for about 25 years in the St. Louis area. Brown had previously been the general manager for Dierdorf & Hart's locations at Westport Plaza and downtown St. Louis and was also a multiunit manager for Bandana's Bar-B-Q restaurants and catering services. Wessel was the catering manager at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark and also served as the executive chef at that hotel's Three Sixty Rooftop Bar.

"Top of the Marq is a careful blend of the building's historical past and striking architecture with a modern dining experience that is sophisticated but not stuffy," Brown said.

"Atmosphere at Top of the Marq is very important to us," Wessel added. "The guest takes in the atmosphere before any drink or food. We've designed a unique, classic feel that will be inviting to everyone."