Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year

Businesses plan to open in the coming weeks, according to licenses submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department.
• Cape Girardeau resident Adam Katanani plans to open Operation Falafel at 340 S. Lorimier St., to open in mid-January. This restaurant will also serve as a ghost kitchen and catering service.
• Jackson resident Jeffery Martin will open Psalm 121 Counseling in the new year as well. This biblical counseling and guidance center will be at 1427 Thomas Drive, Suite 13.
• The Philadelphia-based retail bakery Insomnia Cookies is also opening at 1330 Broadway.
