BusinessDecember 16, 2024

Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year

New businesses are set to open in Cape Girardeau next year, including Operation Falafel, Psalm 121 Counseling and Insomnia Cookies.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Insomnia Cookies, a chain specializing in late-night baked goods sales, will be opening in the coming weeks in Cape Girardeau. It is one of three businesses that recently submitted licenses to the City of Cape Girardeau.
Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com, file

Businesses plan to open in the coming weeks, according to licenses submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department.

• Cape Girardeau resident Adam Katanani plans to open Operation Falafel at 340 S. Lorimier St., to open in mid-January. This restaurant will also serve as a ghost kitchen and catering service.

• Jackson resident Jeffery Martin will open Psalm 121 Counseling in the new year as well. This biblical counseling and guidance center will be at 1427 Thomas Drive, Suite 13.

• The Philadelphia-based retail bakery Insomnia Cookies is also opening at 1330 Broadway.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

