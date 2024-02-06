Restaurant approvals

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, in its Oct. 24 report to its board of trustees, has approved six restaurant operations: Spanish Street Mercantile, Newbridge Retirement Community bar, Pasta + Sauce, Roost Home Design Marketplace bar, Leap of Faith Nutrition (new location) and Wat's Smokin'.
