Can you take a vacation from your cellphone? A growing number of hotels will help you find out.

Some resorts are offering perks, such snorkeling tours and s'mores, to guests who manage to give up their phones for a few hours. Some have phone-free hours at their pools; others are banning distracting devices from public places altogether.

Hotels that limit cellphone use risk losing valuable exposure on Instagram or Facebook. But they say the policies reflect their mission of promoting wellness and relaxation. And, of course, they hope happily unplugged guests will return for future visits.

"Everyone wants to be able to disconnect. They just need a little courage," said Lisa Checchio, Wyndham Hotels' chief marketing officer.

People's inability to disconnect is an increasingly serious issue. Half of smartphone users spend between three and seven hours per day on their mobile devices, according to a 2017 global survey by Counterpoint Research, a technology consulting firm. In a separate study by the not-for-profit Common Sense Media, 69 percent of parents and 78 percent of teens said they check their devices at least hourly.

A locked box holding cellphones during a digital detox visit to the Wyndham Grand Hotel is seen Dec. 1 in Chicago. Teresa Crawford ~ Associated Press

Wyndham knew it had a problem when hotel managers requested more beach chairs to accommodate all the people who would sit in them and stare at their phones. It discovered the average resort guest was bringing three devices and checking them once every 12 minutes -- or roughly 80 times a day.

On Oct. 1, Wyndham Grand's five U.S. resorts began offering prime spots by the pool, free snacks and the chance to win return visits when guests put their phone in a soft, locked pouch. The phones stay with the guests, but only hotel staff can unlock the pouches.

Wyndham says 250 people have used the pouches so far at resorts in Florida and Texas. The program will be found at more Wyndham hotels next year.

Wyndham Grand resorts also give families a 5 percent discount on their stay if they put their phones in a timed lockbox. The hotel provides supplies for a pillow fort, s'mores, a bedtime book and an instant camera for adults and kids who don't know what to do with all the newfound time on their hands.

That appeals to Matthew Cannata, who heads public relations for the New Britain, Connecticut, schools. He worries about the effect of technology on his two young children, and he tries to keep devices out of sight during family meals.