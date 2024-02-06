Reports of EV charging reliability issues on rise

J.D. Power, the data analytics company known for its work in the automobile industry, said last week more than 20% of electric vehicle drivers reported charging failures or malfunctions between January and March this year.
The figure is up from 14.5% two years ago, a company spokesman said.
"Public charging is by far the least satisfying aspect of owning an electric vehicle," said Brent Gruber of Troy, Michigan-based J.D. Power.
Power found charging complaints have been especially noted in western states, including California.
