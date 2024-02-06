All sections
BusinessJune 26, 2023

Reports of EV charging reliability issues on rise

J.D. Power, the data analytics company known for its work in the automobile industry, said last week more than 20% of electric vehicle drivers reported charging failures or malfunctions between January and March this year. The figure is up from 14.5% two years ago, a company spokesman said...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Electric vehicle charging stations for Tesla vehicles April 6, 2022, at Acee's Phillips 66 along U.S. 61 at the diverging diamond interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. According to J.D. Power, more drivers are reporting EV charging stations can be unreliable.
Electric vehicle charging stations for Tesla vehicles April 6, 2022, at Acee's Phillips 66 along U.S. 61 at the diverging diamond interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. According to J.D. Power, more drivers are reporting EV charging stations can be unreliable.

J.D. Power, the data analytics company known for its work in the automobile industry, said last week more than 20% of electric vehicle drivers reported charging failures or malfunctions between January and March this year.

The figure is up from 14.5% two years ago, a company spokesman said.

"Public charging is by far the least satisfying aspect of owning an electric vehicle," said Brent Gruber of Troy, Michigan-based J.D. Power.

Power found charging complaints have been especially noted in western states, including California.

Business
