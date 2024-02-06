Replacing Wayne Wallingford in the Missouri House

The office of Gov. Mike Parson told the Southeast Missourian late last week a decision has not been made about the process to fill the legislative seat left by ex-state Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147), who today became the director of the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Parson could call for a special election but Wallingford said a more likely course is allowing the seat to remain vacant until the 2022 election.