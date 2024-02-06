Reminder: Major retailers closed for holiday

Thanksgiving will see big box stores with a Cape Girardeau footprint closed to allow employees to enjoy the holiday.
At presstime, the following retailers with local representation will not be open Thursday, Nov. 24, according to news releases: Aldi, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, JC Penney, Kohl's, Lowe's, Petco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.
Some retailers started Thanksgiving closings in 2020 in order to give essential workers a break during the pandemic and to manage crowds.
"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard," Target CEO Brian Connell said.
Stores planning to be open for Thanksgiving include Dollar General, Family Dollar, Five Below and Old Navy.
