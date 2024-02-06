All sections
BusinessNovember 21, 2022
Reminder: Major retailers closed for holiday
Thanksgiving will see big box stores with a Cape Girardeau footprint closed to allow employees to enjoy the holiday. At presstime, the following retailers with local representation will not be open Thursday, Nov. 24, according to news releases: Aldi, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, JC Penney, Kohl's, Lowe's, Petco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

Thanksgiving will see big box stores with a Cape Girardeau footprint closed to allow employees to enjoy the holiday.

At presstime, the following retailers with local representation will not be open Thursday, Nov. 24, according to news releases: Aldi, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, JC Penney, Kohl's, Lowe's, Petco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.

Some retailers started Thanksgiving closings in 2020 in order to give essential workers a break during the pandemic and to manage crowds.

"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard," Target CEO Brian Connell said.

Stores planning to be open for Thanksgiving include Dollar General, Family Dollar, Five Below and Old Navy.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
