Reminder: Major retailers closed for holiday

Thanksgiving will see big box stores with a Cape Girardeau footprint closed to allow employees to enjoy the holiday.

At presstime, the following retailers with local representation will not be open Thursday, Nov. 24, according to news releases: Aldi, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, JC Penney, Kohl's, Lowe's, Petco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.

Some retailers started Thanksgiving closings in 2020 in order to give essential workers a break during the pandemic and to manage crowds.