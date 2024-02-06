Rejuvenating an institution — Cape Girardeau Country Club

The members of the historic Cape Girardeau Country Club, now in its second century of operation, are facing the future with newfound confidence — thanks to a decision made three years ago.

The club, which celebrated its 100th year in operation in 2021, made a far-reaching choice to break with a time-honored way of doing things in a bid to turn the club's fortunes around.

By all measures, the change has worked.

Paul Belcher is the tip of the spear of the transformation, recruited in January 2019 from Pecan Plantation Country Club in Richmond, Texas.

Belcher found a challenging situation when he arrived.

"I'm going to say the situation was very difficult. The club was going down the wrong road and, to its credit, saw it could no longer keep running the organization the way it had for the past 10 to 15 years," said Belcher, who came to the club as general manager but voluntarily stepped back in July to assume the role of director of sales — yielding the role to current club GM Brian Burdick.

"The club had been run by the board of governors who did not have the day-to-day presence to run the operation and there hadn't been a superintendent on the premises for at least six months. It was being operated via a monthly board meeting and the management philosophy hadn't changed. The decision was made to bring in a professional general manager to run the club and to try to turn the business culture around and head it in the right direction," Belcher said.

Belcher's first step was to hire a new superintendent, Matthew Moser — who led the effort to improve the club's signature golf course.

"The golf course is a club's key asset; let's face it. You can have great food and a great swimming pool but without a well-conditioned and great golf course, it doesn't matter," Belcher explained.

Membership stepped up

"We were able to successfully sell debenture bonds that allowed us to repair bunkers, fix the pool, convert tennis courts into six state-of-the-art pickleball courts — and all of this is because the members have been willing to get behind their club and make this stuff happen," Belcher said.

Additionally, Belcher said the membership-owned club came up with an infusion of cash.

"There was a group of 60 to 65 members, we call it the Centennial Club, that put in, cumulatively, an additional $100,000 out of their own pockets in 2019 and 2020 that kept this club afloat. Without that money in those two years, finances would have been very tough."