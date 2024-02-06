Adam Reinagel joins Saint Francis medical partner

Dr. Adam Reinagel has become the newest member of Cape Physician Associates, a Saint Francis Healthcare System medical partner.
Reinagel completed his medical education in 2019 at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, and completed his residency at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
Cape Physician Associates is at 3250 Gordonville Road, Suite 401, in Cape Girardeau.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.