Registration open for GlennView's Live2Lead program

Registration is underway for Live2Lead, a half-day leadership development experience hosted by GlennView in partnership with The Bank of Missouri. The program is scheduled for Oct. 8 at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

According to GlennView president Tracy Glenn, Live2Lead will equip attendees with new perspectives, practical tools, and key takeaways from world-class leadership experts.

The Live2Lead 2021 simulcast will include several keynote speakers, including leadership expert and bestselling author John C. Maxwell; author, entrepreneur, communicator and business leader Jeff Henderson; New York Times bestselling author and founder of IT Cosmetics, Jamie Kern Lima; personal and executive coach and bestselling author Valorie Burton; and bestselling author and Max Out Your Life podcast host Ed Mylett.