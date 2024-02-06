Registration open for GlennView's Live2Lead program

Registration is underway for Live2Lead, a half-day leadership development experience hosted by GlennView in partnership with The Bank of Missouri. The program is scheduled for Oct. 8 at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
According to GlennView president Tracy Glenn, Live2Lead will equip attendees with new perspectives, practical tools, and key takeaways from world-class leadership experts.
The Live2Lead 2021 simulcast will include several keynote speakers, including leadership expert and bestselling author John C. Maxwell; author, entrepreneur, communicator and business leader Jeff Henderson; New York Times bestselling author and founder of IT Cosmetics, Jamie Kern Lima; personal and executive coach and bestselling author Valorie Burton; and bestselling author and Max Out Your Life podcast host Ed Mylett.
Members of several area chambers of commerce will receive discounts on seminar registration rates, including the chambers in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Jackson, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Ste. Genevieve.
More information, including registration details, may be found online at https://glennpr.com/live2lead.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.