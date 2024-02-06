Registration open for 2021 suicide prevention conference

The Community Counseling Center, in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Mental Health and the Missouri Behavioral Health Council, will present the 2021 Missouri Suicide Prevention Conference on July 28.

To register for the conference, which will take place virtually this year, go to www.mospn.org/conference.

General registration without continuing education or CME credits is free of charge. However, there is a $10 registration fee for those wanting CME or continuing education credits.