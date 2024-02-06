Registration open for 2021 suicide prevention conference

The Community Counseling Center, in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Mental Health and the Missouri Behavioral Health Council, will present the 2021 Missouri Suicide Prevention Conference on July 28.
To register for the conference, which will take place virtually this year, go to www.mospn.org/conference.
General registration without continuing education or CME credits is free of charge. However, there is a $10 registration fee for those wanting CME or continuing education credits.
The Missouri Behavioral Health Council has approved the program for up to 6.3 behavioral health continuing education contact hours.
A list of speakers and a program agenda may be found on the conference website.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.