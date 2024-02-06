All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessOctober 4, 2021

Region's jobless rates continue to fall

Unemployment rates throughout Southeast Missouri decreased significantly in July and August, the most recent months for which county-by-county jobless data is available through the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. The declining unemployment rates are an indication of Missouri's continuing recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced thousands of temporary or permanent business closures resulting in widespread joblessness throughout the state...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Unemployment rates throughout Southeast Missouri decreased significantly in July and August, the most recent months for which county-by-county jobless data is available through the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

The declining unemployment rates are an indication of Missouri's continuing recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced thousands of temporary or permanent business closures resulting in widespread joblessness throughout the state.

According to data released last week, Cape Girardeau County's unemployment rate decreased a full percentage point from June to July, falling from 4.2% to 3.2%, and fell to 2.9% in August, matching the county's 2.9% rate recorded in November 2019.

The number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits filed in Cape Girardeau County also fell in August to 184, the first time the number of monthly claims has been below 200 since February 2020, the month before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning in March 2020 through July of last year, 11,044 initial benefits claims were filed in Cape Girardeau County, an average of 2,208 a month during that five-month period.

Jobless rates in the three Missouri counties bordering Cape Girardeau County — Bollinger, Perry and Scott — also fell in July and August compared to June's unemployment rates.

In Bollinger County, the jobless rate decreased from 4.6% in June to 3.5% in July and 3.3% in August.

Perry County's unemployment rate, which was 3.5% in June, fell a full percentage point in July to 2.5%, but increased slightly to 2.6% in August.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Meanwhile, in Scott County, the county unemployment rate went from 4.6% in June to 3.6% in July and 3.2% in August.

Elsewhere in Southeast Missouri, the county-by-county unemployment rates announced last week by the state labor department were:

  • Butler — June 5.2%; July 4.3%; August 3.9%.
  • Dunklin — June 6.5%; July 6.0%; August 5.3%.
  • Iron — June 6.6%; July 5.3%; August 4.9%.
  • Madison — June 5.0%; July 4.1%; August 3.2%.
  • Mississippi — June 5.6%; July 4.8%; August 4.1%.
  • New Madrid — June 5.5%; July 4.9%; August 4.4%.
  • Pemiscot — June 8.3%; July 7.4%; August 6.0%.
  • Ripley — June 6.3%; July 5.5%; August 5.0%.
  • St. Francois — June 5.4%; July 4.2%; August 3.8%.
  • Ste. Genevieve — June 3.9%; July 2.9%; August 2.8%.
  • Stoddard — June 5.3%; July 4.2%; August 3.8%.
  • Wayne — June 5.6%; July 4.6%; August 4.1%.

Although Pemiscot County's jobless rate fell from 8.3% to 6.0% from June to August, it was still the county with the state's highest unemployment rate.

Meanwhile, Osage County near Jefferson City had the state's lowest unemployment rate in August, checking in at 1.9% and just 17 initial claims for jobless benefits that month.

Missouri's overall unemployment rate as of Aug. 31 was 4.0%, down from 4.2% in July and 4.3% in June.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 9
Stock market today: Nvidia drags Wall Street from its record...
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy