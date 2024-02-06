Regional real estate statistics — prices up, inventory down

According to the Mid America Regional Information System (MARIS), the median home sale price in Cape Girardeau County for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019, was $162,000. At the end of 2021, the median had risen to $195,000, representing a 20.4% increase in two years.

As prices rise, the lack of residential home inventory, meaning the availability of homes for sale, is at a critically low level nationally.