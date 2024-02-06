All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessFebruary 26, 2024

Refinery outages mean gas prices remain high

Gas prices nationwide remain high with only slight variation. In Missouri, the average cost for regular gas is $2.90 a gallon, while nationally it's $3.26 a gallon. The averages for diesel fuel are at $3.70 in Missouri and $4.09 nationally. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the recent uptick in prices is mainly because of a series of issues impacting American oil refineries...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Patrick De Haan
Patrick De Haan

Gas prices nationwide remain high with only slight variation.

In Missouri, the average cost for regular gas is $2.90 a gallon, while nationally it's $3.26 a gallon.

The averages for diesel fuel are at $3.70 in Missouri and $4.09 nationally.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the recent uptick in prices is mainly because of a series of issues impacting American oil refineries.

Blizzards and deep freezes have shut down or led to malfunctions at a slew of refineries over the past month, primarily in the Gulf Coast.

"Those are areas of the country that are not accustomed to seeing extremely low temperatures. Refineries in those states, which are outdoors exposed to these low temperatures, encountered issues," De Haan said.

In addition, the largest oil refinery in the Midwest shut down Feb. 1 because of a power outage likely caused by transformers failing.

De Haan said the Whiting Refinery in Northwest Indiana, which produced 435,000 barrels a day, is not expected to restart production until sometime in March.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Just like getting a nail in your tire or a crack in your windshield, it can happen completely unexpectedly," he added.

Refineries can take a while to resume operations after a shutdown because of the numerous safety inspections that need to be passed.

In addition, oil refineries nationwide often conduct maintenance around this time of year, while the demand for fuel is lower, so they don't encounter unexpected issues in the summer when demand is higher.

This lack of supply has led to an increased cost. De Haan estimated gas prices would rise an additional 25 to 65 cents until reaching a peak around May.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.97;
  • Perry: $2.94;
  • Scott: $3.01.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $$2.86 to $2.99;
  • Jackson: $2.78 to $2.99;
  • Perryville: $2.84 to $2.99;
  • Scott City: $2.99.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 9
Stock market today: Nvidia drags Wall Street from its record...
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy