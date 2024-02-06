Reese, McMillian and Ameren earn recognitions

Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO Maryann Reese has been listed in the August issue of Ingram's Magazine as one of the "50 Missourians You Should Know."
Ingram's, a business publication in the Missouri and Kansas region, publishes an annual list of notable business people from among nominations submitted for the recognition. The list, according to Ingram's, recognizes "bankers, educators, lawyers, farmers, elected officials, artists, athletes, humanitarians and more" who "are all part of the rich fabric of life in the Show Me State."
In the magazine's write up about her, Ingram's said Reese's 30-year health care career "has seen her rise from staff nurse into management roles, then executive positions" across the West and Pacific Northwest before joining Saint Francis. The article went on to say Reese's family connection to medicine and a drive to care for others "produced the president and CEO of the largest health care provider in Southeast Missouri, with 306 patient beds and more than $2 billion in annual patient revenues."
More information may be found at www.ingrams.com.
Andrea McMillian, project assistant for Robinson Construction in Perryville, Missouri, has completed all requirements for the Project Management Institute's certified associate in project management (CAPM) credential.
The certification indicates McMillian has demonstrated an understanding of the fundamental knowledge, terminology and process of effective project management.
Ameren Corp. was recently recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work as one of 2021's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production, earning the 18th spot among the nation's top 20 companies.
The ranking was based on a 60-question survey conducted with more than 220,000 current employees at manufacturing and production companies throughout the nation. In that survey, 83% of Ameren employees said the company is a "great place" to work, which was 24% higher than the average response in that category.
The Fortune and Great Place to Work distinction was one of several accolades Ameren has received for its workplace culture this year. DiversityInc ranked Ameren first among U.S. utilities for its diversity and inclusion efforts and the company also earned a perfect score on DiversityInc's disability equality index.
