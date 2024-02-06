Reese, McMillian and Ameren earn recognitions

Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO Maryann Reese has been listed in the August issue of Ingram's Magazine as one of the "50 Missourians You Should Know."

Ingram's, a business publication in the Missouri and Kansas region, publishes an annual list of notable business people from among nominations submitted for the recognition. The list, according to Ingram's, recognizes "bankers, educators, lawyers, farmers, elected officials, artists, athletes, humanitarians and more" who "are all part of the rich fabric of life in the Show Me State."

In the magazine's write up about her, Ingram's said Reese's 30-year health care career "has seen her rise from staff nurse into management roles, then executive positions" across the West and Pacific Northwest before joining Saint Francis. The article went on to say Reese's family connection to medicine and a drive to care for others "produced the president and CEO of the largest health care provider in Southeast Missouri, with 306 patient beds and more than $2 billion in annual patient revenues."

More information may be found at www.ingrams.com.

