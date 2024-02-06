Across the United States and right here in Southeast Missouri, bicycle sales are off the chain.

"We've been here 43 years, and this is the highest sales demand and repair volume we've seen -- ever," said Eric Gooden, owner of Cape Bicycle and Fitness. "The news is using the term 'unprecedented' a lot, and this is truly unprecedented."

During the first two Saturdays in May, Gooden said the shop saw the highest traffic count in its history. At his store at 2410 William St. in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Gooden said sales this year had more than doubled 2019 figures.

The shop has been doing so well, in fact, Gooden said he doubled salaries for all employees for the month of May. Cape Bicycle and Fitness employs about three full-time and three part-time workers, he said.

"I can't do that year-round, but I'm glad that while we have the opportunity and the business, we can do that," he said. "We've seen a huge increase in sales, and my guys have put in tremendous amounts of work and hours."

A sign with social-distancing instructions is seen Thursday at CYCLEWERX in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Don Hinkebein, manager at Cape Bicycle and Fitness, said he's been working 10 to 12 hours each day and often six days a week. Asked whether he's getting tired of the grind, Hinkebein smiled.

"You don't do this if you don't love bikes and biking," he said. "And everybody's in a great mood. It's been a wonderful experience."

Another bicycle shop in Cape Girardeau reported similar increases as a result of the "overwhelming, instant demand" for bicycles, as John Dodd described it.

Dodd, owner of CYCLEWERX at 1407 N. Kingshighway, said recent sales had "not quite doubled" over last year's figures. Where he might sell between 20 and 30 bikes a week during seasons with pleasant weather, Dodd said current weekly sales have been closer to 50 bicycles.

Asked whether he believed the increase in demand was directly related to the coronavirus, Gooden said, "I have no idea."

"I'm just going to call it 'the perfect storm,'" he said. "I think people are wanting to get outside, and obviously, bicycling is a great exercise with the COVID situation; I think people feel safe with spacing and there's probably been some pent-up demand to get going."

CYCLEWERX owner John Dodd of Cape Girardeau works on a bike Thursday at the shop, 1407 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Recycling trends

The local demand for bicycles looks remarkably similar to national trends.

In mid-May, the New York Times reported nationwide sales of bicycles and equipment, as well as repair services, had nearly doubled over the same period in 2019. By category, the Times stated sales of commuter and fitness bikes had geared up by 66%, leisure bikes had soared by 121%, children's bikes climbed by 59% and electric bikes had risen by 85%.

On Thursday, Gooden said he remembered a similar demand for cycles in the United States.

"The United States experienced a huge bike boom," he said of a period in the early 1970s.

"That was very similar to this time period," he said, "but this feels worse, busier."

Gooden said he was 15 years old during the "boom" and working in a bike shop. Thinking back to that time, he said the bikes were back-ordered.

"We'd get a phone call and they'd see which shop had it coming in the soonest and then come give you a deposit and say, 'Call me when it comes in,'" he said.

He recalled a few companies joined the bike-selling "bandwagon" during the height of the '70s cycling trend such as John Deere, Browning and Panasonic. "And then in two more years, they were out," he said.

In 1973, there were roughly 15.2 million bicycle sales in the United States, according to the National Bicycle Dealers Association, a not-for-profit organization that offers education, research, communication and advocacy to dealers. Ten years later, that figure had dropped to about 9 million.

Some patience required

With record-breaking business come some delays, Gooden said, and customers may need to wait a bit longer than they typically would.

In its four decades of business, Gooden said Cape Bicycle and Fitness has never scheduled repairs for more than seven days -- and that's still true now, the shop owner said, noting they are "just doing whatever we have to do to get them done."