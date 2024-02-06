Red Letter Communications announces expansion, restructuring

Red Letter Communications of Cape Girardeau, a full-service marketing communications agency in business for 41 years, has announced it opened a new office March 1 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Additionally, agency founder Jim Riley is now chairman of the board of Red Letter.
Other organizational changes:
"We recognize the need to look forward, to constantly invest in the relevance and resources allowing us to be of maximum service long into the future," Riley said in a statement.
