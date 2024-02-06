All sections
BusinessApril 4, 2022

Red Letter Communications announces expansion, restructuring

Red Letter Communications of Cape Girardeau, a full-service marketing communications agency in business for 41 years, has announced it opened a new office March 1 in Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, agency founder Jim Riley is now chairman of the board of Red Letter...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The leadership team of Red Letter Communications of Cape Girardeau, from left, Bruce Robert, CEO; Crystal Hill, CFO; Trent Summers, COO; Jim Riley, chairman; and Chris Edmonds, Element 74 president.
The leadership team of Red Letter Communications of Cape Girardeau, from left, Bruce Robert, CEO; Crystal Hill, CFO; Trent Summers, COO; Jim Riley, chairman; and Chris Edmonds, Element 74 president.Submitted

Red Letter Communications of Cape Girardeau, a full-service marketing communications agency in business for 41 years, has announced it opened a new office March 1 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Additionally, agency founder Jim Riley is now chairman of the board of Red Letter.

Other organizational changes:

  • Bruce Robert, RLC president, has been named chief executive officer.
  • Trent Summers, general manager, has been named chief operating officer.
  • Crystal Hill, director of finance, has been named chief financial officer.
  • Chris Edmonds will continue to serve as RLC's Element 74 president.

"We recognize the need to look forward, to constantly invest in the relevance and resources allowing us to be of maximum service long into the future," Riley said in a statement.

Story Tags
Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

