Red Letter acquires Element 74 after chance meeting

A web development and software solutions company in Cape Girardeau has joined forces with a full-service marketing and communications agency in a move both businesses say will benefit their clients as well as their employees.

Red Letter Communications announced last week it acquired Element 74 effective Jan. 1. The transaction was announced on Red Letter's website and in letters to each company's respective clients.

Acquisition discussions began about a year ago when Element 74 president Chris Edmonds and Red Letter founder and CEO Jim Riley happened to strike up a conversation at a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee.

"I think it was just an off-the-cuff remark, like, 'Hey, we should talk about how we could potentially work together,'" Edmonds said, adding, "it was odd" because he rarely saw Riley at the monthly chamber breakfast programs.

"I think it was the first time I had been at a First Friday Coffee in about three years, but I'm a believer in synchronicity," Riley said of the initial discussion, which, a year later, led to the blending of both businesses.

Red Letter Communications digital team assistant Kelly Hahs, foreground, is seen in one of the agency's team work areas Wednesday at 1610 N Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Jay Wolz

According to Riley, the addition of Element 74's web development savvy and digital expertise, combined with Red Letter's strategic marketing and multiplatform messaging programs, will result in a "pretty powerful and potent combination" of services.

As part of the acquisition agreement, Edmonds has joined Riley in Red Letter's four-member ownership team and will continue in his role as president of the Element 74 brand. Other members of Red Letter's ownership include agency president Bruce Robert and general manager Trent Summers.

"I have known Jim and the Red Letter team my entire 20-year career as friends, associates, mentors and competitors," Edmonds said. "I have a tremendous respect for the organization. I am equally excited about our teams coming together and enthusiastic about what this will mean in terms of deepening resources and enhancing our ability to develop solutions for our clients."

Riley agreed, adding that by combining Red Letter's 60 employees with Element 74's staff of about 20, it will create a "collaborative synergy" enhancing the skills and abilities of the combined companies' employees.

"Basically, what we're doing by bringing them together is we're multiplying their talents," Edmonds said.

Catrina Hawkins, a production assistant at Red Letter Communications, designs a digital ad for one of the company's clients Wednesday at 1610 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Jay Wolz

Riley agreed and said one of the keys to Red Letter's success rests with the company's employees.

"Everybody at Red Letter and everyone at Element 74 can probably do 10 or 20 things better than I can," he said. "Our business rests on mutual respect and a recognition that because we're all different, that's a very good thing. Diversity is the magic."

"This move brings together some significant firepower in terms of talent, strategy, content creation, digital and traditional marketing, web services and software development," Robert said. "This is part of our mission to relentlessly serve our clients while providing them effective ways to grow the connections they have with their customers."