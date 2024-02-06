All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 27, 2021

Record high temp recorded in Cape on Christmas Day

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports it has kept a detailed daily record of high temperatures for Cape Girardeau since 1960. On Christmas Day, the mercury reached a record setting 74 degrees in Cape, shattering the previous holiday mark of 67 set in 2019. Christmas Day records were also set in Paducah, Evansville and Carbondale -- with the highest temperature in the region, 77, recorded in Poplar Bluff...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports it has kept a detailed daily record of high temperatures for Cape Girardeau since 1960.

On Christmas Day, the mercury reached a record setting 74 degrees in Cape, shattering the previous holiday mark of 67 set in 2019. Christmas Day records were also set in Paducah, Evansville and Carbondale -- with the highest temperature in the region, 77, recorded in Poplar Bluff.

There are pluses and minuses to the unseasonably warm weather.

Some retailers experience extra business from customers able to be outside doing do-it-yourself home repairs.

Golf courses earn revenue usually lost in late December.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

On the minus side of the ledger are the ski resorts not operating and the lost revenue from depleted sales of snow-related equipment that are normally big sellers at this time of year.

According to The Weather Company, weather is one of the largest external swing factors in business performance, responsible for nearly a half trillion dollars of economic impact in the U.S. every year.

The regional warmth appears short-lived.

NWS, in its extended forecast, reports above-average temperatures will continue into the new year, with local temperatures expected to dip into the upper 30s for a high on Sunday,

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 27
Stock market today: Losses for Big Tech pull US indexes lowe...
BusinessNov. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff ...
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and enterta...
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy