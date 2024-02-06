Record high temp recorded in Cape on Christmas Day

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports it has kept a detailed daily record of high temperatures for Cape Girardeau since 1960.

On Christmas Day, the mercury reached a record setting 74 degrees in Cape, shattering the previous holiday mark of 67 set in 2019. Christmas Day records were also set in Paducah, Evansville and Carbondale -- with the highest temperature in the region, 77, recorded in Poplar Bluff.

There are pluses and minuses to the unseasonably warm weather.

Some retailers experience extra business from customers able to be outside doing do-it-yourself home repairs.

Golf courses earn revenue usually lost in late December.