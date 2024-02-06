All sections
BusinessMarch 13, 2023

Record fundraising for Friends Gala

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

Saint Francis Foundation reports more than $323,000 was raised as a result of its seventh annual Friends Gala on March 4 at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau, which the hospital system reports is a new record for the event.

"The money and resources we raise during the Friends Gala will provide hope and healing to thousands of cardiac and cancer patients undergoing treatment at Saint Francis over the coming year, helping them to regain optimal health after a major life event," said Stacy Huff, Foundation executive director.

Funds raised go to support Saint Francis' CancerCare and CardiacCare programs.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

